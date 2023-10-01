Cooking the Books podcast: Why most of us say we want to invest ethically, but don’t

Ethical investment is a growing area of interest for Kiwi investors, but can you make decent returns? Photo / 123RF

Ethical investment is a growing area of interest for Kiwi investors, but can you make decent returns? Photo / 123RF

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s it’s all about how much power you really have as a shareholder. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Alright team, it’s a little bit of a good news, bad news, moment.

The good news is it’s world investing week. Now of course, every week is investing week in Cooking the Books land, but it’s also nice to have the excuse to talk about it even more.

The bad news, well, you might not have much brain power to think about investing right now, what with the election, the cost of living, and just trying to keep your life going.

The good news? We’re going to keep it really simple, so that you can achieve something that many people want to, but just run out of time to do.

Because even more good news is that research from the FMA shows 68 per cent of New Zealanders want their money invested ethically.

But bad news is only 26 per cent of us have acted on that. Another 23 per cent of us have looked into it, but not taken action.

I’ve got you – life’s busy. Let’s see how more of us can put this plan into action.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Financial Markets Authority, executive director of response & enforcement, Paul Gregory.

