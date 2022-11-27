Cooking the Books podcast: Why a flatmate could be the secret to affording your first home

Just taking on a flatmate or boarder could mean the bank is willing to lend you $100,000 more for your mortgage. Photo / 123RF

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how to boost your income to get a mortgage application approved. Hosted by Frances Cook.

First-home buyers are finally getting the breathing space they've needed for a while.

The shocking house price increases have not only stopped - prices are falling and look like they'll continue to slide a little further.

It's still certainly not easy to get into that first home, as now mortgage lending is tougher, but that's something we can work on.

There are small techniques that can have a bigger impact than you would think.

For instance, just taking on a flatmate or boarder could mean the bank is willing to lend you $100,000 more for your mortgage. That's a big increase in borrowing power.

There are also things you should know about if you're willing to consider building, and impacts from the Government changes earlier this year.

For the latest podcast I talked to Claire Williamson, mortgage adviser and director of MyMortgage.

