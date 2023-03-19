Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cooking the Books podcast: What we’ve learned from small investors taking over the share market

Frances Cook
By
2 mins to read

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how index investing changed the game, and what’s next. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Now don’t tell me you forgot it was our anniversary. It’s a big one too: 30 years, the pearl anniversary.

What’s it the anniversary of? Well, I’m glad you asked.

January 29 marked 30 years of the world’s longest-surviving exchange-traded fund, Standard & Poor’s Depository Receipt, mostly known by the acronym SPDR, or as the “spider”.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

It’s now one of the world’s largest funds.

A little closer to home, March 3 this year marked 20 years since the Standard & Poors NZX50 was launched.

That’s the china anniversary, for those paying attention.

Jokes aside, index investing has been huge for letting the little guy into the market, allowing them to invest in a wide range of companies with less effort. The rewards, without as much risk.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

But some things have changed over the past few decades.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Tim Edwards, S&P’s global head of index investment strategy.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.


Latest from Business