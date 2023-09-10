There are tactics for surviving high interest rates.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s tactics for surviving high interest rates. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Keeping a roof over your head has to be one of the most important things for financial stability. And yet, it’s increasingly difficult for people right now, no matter what income they’re on.

Interest rates have shot up, and don’t start any nonsense in the comments about how people should have seen this coming, because the speed at which they’ve gone up is the fastest in about 30 years.

Everyone’s an expert in hindsight, but no, I don’t think your average mortgage holder should have been expected to see this coming.

Anyway, more important than who’s at fault it is, is what to do about it.

If you’re feeling the pinch, there are options to try and ride through a rough time.

And stick around first-home buyers, because we’ve got some tips in here for you too.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Will Tieu, from Goldsmith Mortgages, also known as Your Financial Engineer.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

