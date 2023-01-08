Cooking the Books podcast: The reality behind the digital nomad lifestyle

Sarah Kelsey from The OneUp Project.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the true good, bad, and ugly of digital nomad life. Hosted by Frances Cook.

I’m sure we’ve all considered it at some point – whether we could chuck in the office job and go make a life on the beach somewhere, maybe getting in some freelance work from a laptop to make sure the piña coladas keep flowing.

And there’s plenty of glossy Instagram content urging you to do exactly that.

To go travel while you can, become a digital nomad, and live the best of both worlds by travelling and working at the same time.

It’s hard to know what the reality is behind the scenes though, because not many people want to admit it if they give it a crack, and then find it really hard.

Luckily, I’ve found someone who’s actually willing to share with us the good, the bad, and the ugly of what it’s actually like.

