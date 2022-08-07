Cooking the Books podcast: The pitfalls DIY investors need to avoid

To make the most of DIY investing, you need to know the right strategies. Photo / 123RF

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's strategies to help out DIY investors. Hosted by Frances Cook.

One of the big trends of the past few years has been people trying out shares investing by themselves.

Let's declare upfront, overall I'm a big fan of this.

That people can now build their wealth and plan for the future by just logging into a website and putting in a few bucks is fantastic, and creates the opportunity for more people to have financial security.

But every silver lining does have a cloud, and there can be downsides to this trend too.

If you want to be a smart investor it helps to know the pitfalls ahead of time, so that you can avoid them.

For the latest podcast I talked to InvestNow founder and managing director, Anthony Edmonds.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

