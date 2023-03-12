Cooking the Books podcast: The couple who changed their money to become semi-retired in five years

Emma Healey travelling with her family in Spain.

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the couple who used shares and property investing to create the financial freedom to go travelling with their kids. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Living entirely off investments might seem like a dream for rich people, but what about the idea of changing your money so that you have some investments supporting you, and then you just work a little bit?

That’s exactly what today’s guest did after they decided life was short, and they wanted to travel and have lots of time for their kids.

She and her husband both work part-time now, thanks to a healthy combination of property investing, shares investing, and starting their own business.

But they started from minimum-wage jobs.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Emma Healey.

