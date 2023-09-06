A few digital tools at your fingertips can take a load off your plate as a business owner. Photo / 123rf

A few digital tools at your fingertips can take a load off your plate as a business owner. Photo / 123rf

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the software that can eliminate drudge work. Hosted by Frances Cook.

A few digital tools at your fingertips can take a load off your plate as a business owner.

But the problem is, with so many to choose from, which do you pick?

For the latest podcast I talked to BNZ’s head of technology industries Tim Wixon.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.



