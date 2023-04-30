Photo / Getty Images.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how a 25-year-old has overhauled her finances to pursue financial independence. Hosted by Frances Cook.

When you talk to people about taking control of their money and learning to invest, you’ll often hear this particular phrase – “I wish I started earlier”.

Today’s guest, however, doesn’t have to worry about that.

At 25 she’s decided she’s ready to ditch old habits like a fast fashion addiction, and focus on hitting financial freedom, ideally within the next 10 years.

No, she’s not earning mega-bucks, and she’s not someone who has a lot of family help, or a business degree to guide her.

What she does have is a solid fulltime job, a willingness to learn, and a focus on making the money changes that could give her the freedom to live life on her terms.

For the latest podcast I talked to “Baddie”, from the Instagram account @BaddieAndMoney, who is staying anonymous for work reasons.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.



