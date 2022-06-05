Cooking the Books podcast: Is the KiwiSaver carnage as bad as it looks?

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the sea of red in your KiwiSaver, and how to work out if yours is as badas it looks. Hosted by Frances Cook.
If you've looked at your KiwiSaver, or any investments lately, you've probably winced and wondered if you're doing something wrong.
For about 13 years now we've been in a bull market, which means values have been going up, and we've all got pretty used to the money game being a fairly easy one.
That's all starting to change, and there's increasing talk of bear markets and recession.
That means that as KiwiSaver statements land in your mailbox or inbox around this time of year, it might make for unpleasant reading.
That's if you read it at all – the latest stats are that 22 per cent of us read it thoroughly, 54 per cent of us skim it, and the rest of us really just don't bother.
But there's a wealth of info in there, even when things are a bit gloomy as they are at the moment.