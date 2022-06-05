Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cooking the Books podcast: Is the KiwiSaver carnage as bad as it looks?

2 minutes to read
Traders work the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York last month as stocks swing sharply, with talk of bear markets and recession increasingly dominating headlines. Photo / AP

Traders work the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York last month as stocks swing sharply, with talk of bear markets and recession increasingly dominating headlines. Photo / AP

Frances Cook
By
Frances Cook

BusinessDesk Investments Editor

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the sea of red in your KiwiSaver, and how to work out if yours is as bad

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.