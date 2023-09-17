Cooking the Books podcast: How two mums started a baking business with $1000, a home printer, and glue sticks

Secret Kiwi Kitchen founders Lauren Taylor (left) and Clare Gallagher. Photo / Sally Tagg

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how a home business became successful enough to be carried by major stores. Hosted by Frances Cook.

If you’re trying to do well with money, of course it helps to have more coming in the door. One of the ways people choose to pursue that is by starting their own business.

It can be a game changer if you do well because the rewards are all yours – no middle manager taking a slice.

But it’s also far from easy.

Today’s guest knows all about how to get creative in order to find success.

Their not homeowners, so they weren’t able to take the standard route of trying to extend the mortgage in order to get business funding.

Instead, $1000 of savings, some glue sticks and a home printer had to do the job.

They’re also in the food business, so they had to get licences and rent commercial kitchens.

And yet they’re building success, getting into major supermarket chains, and being approached by overseas outlets.

Even better, the new business gives them a level of flexibility that allows them to combine work and family life in a way that works for them.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Secret Kiwi Kitchen co-founder Lulu Taylor.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

