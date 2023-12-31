Cooking the Books podcast: How to watch your pennies in 2024

Get ready for what's next financially. Photo / Getty Images.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the likely good and bad in the year ahead. Hosted by Frances Cook.

New year, new us, new money problems.

After a 2023 where we battled falling house prices, rising interest rates, and eye-wateringly expensive cost of living … what’s next?

I rallied the troops to help us peer into the crystal ball and predict the good, bad, and in between that could be heading our way for 2024.

For the latest podcast I talked to Pattrick Smellie, editor at BusinessDesk, and Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the NZ Herald.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.



