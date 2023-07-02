Jenene Crossan, founder of flossie.com, which turned into Powered by Flossie.

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem. Today, it’s how one NZ company landed a contract with an international giant of the beauty world. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Every now and then you’ll hear about a New Zealand business that made it big, going from being an idea dreamed up in someone’s garage to landing on the world stage, the founders suddenly working alongside titans of the business world.

For those of us who don’t want to become international business moguls, even if you have a side hustle, there are often interesting lessons to be learned from those who took their business to the next level.

So, enter Powered by Flossie.

You might remember it as flossie.com, which at one point let customers book off-peak visits to beauty salons.

That was shut down a few years ago, but not because they failed.

It’s because the founders realized there was a bigger opportunity in the tech behind their site. That became Powered By Flossie.

Now they’ve signed up to a global distribution deal with Estee Lauder, which, it’s fair to say, is a massive deal.

Here’s what founder Jenene Crossan learned in that long evolution.

