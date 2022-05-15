Cooking the Books podcast: How to shield your investments from a chaotic year ahead

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to figure out an investing strategy that works in uncertain times. Hosted by Frances Cook.

It's easy to feel like a good investor when the conditions are good.

And they've been very good for a long time now.

Sharemarkets have been going up, property prices have been rising, debt was cheap and cheaper by the day as interest rates kept going down.

It depends a bit on whose definition you use, but we've arguably been in a bull market for 13 years now, which is the longest in history.

However, all good things must come to an end, and it looks like we've now got some choppy waters and a bit of a storm on the horizon.

The war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, ongoing covid disruptions, rising interest rates, and the increased cost of living could all cause problems this year, and that will probably show up in your KiwiSaver and other investments.

Now don't panic, because I'm certainly not.

There is always a way to handle a dip, or even a crash. The important thing is to factor in what we know, and then figure out what we're going to do about it.

For the latest podcast I spoke to George Carter, managing director for Nikko Asset Management New Zealand.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here , Instagram here, and Twitter here

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.