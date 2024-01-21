What's involved in renting out a room on Airbnb? Photo / file

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the hidden tricks to a successful Airbnb listing. Hosted by Frances Cook.

With life more expensive by the day, plenty of people are looking for ways to bring in more money.

One popular option I’ve seen people go for is using Airbnb, whether it’s just a room in their house, or renting out the whole thing, while they go and stay with family members for a holiday.

The problem with Airbnb is that it can be trickier than it looks at first.

Customers can be fussy, and a lot depends on getting some gorgeous photos to really sell the place.

There are some tricks to make that listing pop though, and they don’t have to cost much, either.

For the latest podcast I talked to Kellie Richardson, from Kurved by Design.

