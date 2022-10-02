Cooking the Books podcast: How to invest in shares through a crisis

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what sharemarket investors need to know to weather the current storm. Hosted by Frances Cook.

There's a famous saying that when the tide goes out, you get to see who's been swimming naked.

Well the tide is now definitely out, and a few people are in trouble for indecent exposure.

The economy is being hammered on multiple fronts, leaving the sharemarket down - way down.

Some of the economic stressors having an impact are quite unusual, which makes it more difficult to find a tried and tested strategy to get around them.

If you're a DIY investor, you might be watching all of this and feeling stressed.

Your shares have probably gone down in value significantly, and you're wondering if you should stop investing. Or it may be the opposite, and you're considering whether you should be putting in as much money as possible in order to buy the dip.

So with all of the financial weirdness, here's what you need to know to figure out your next move.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Dean Anderson, CEO of Kernel Wealth.

