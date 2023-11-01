Cooking the Books podcast: Four key drivers of cashflow success

There are tricks to boosting your cashflow.

There are tricks to boosting your cashflow.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s all about the tricks to boost your cashflow. Hosted by Frances Cook.

This episode is brought to you by BNZ.

One of the biggest killers for business is the pure and simple reality of cashflow.

So, today’s quick hit is all about getting to the heart of this problem, with four factors that can get that money coming into your business.

For the latest podcast, I talked to BNZ head of business development Matt Carnell.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.