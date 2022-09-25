Property investment can be a path to wealth, but also has risks. Photo / 123RF

Property investment can be a path to wealth, but also has risks. Photo / 123RF

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's property investing to become financially independent. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Investing in property is something many New Zealanders use as a way to secure their financial future.

Today's guest planned to do just that, investing into properties with a plan to achieve financial independence.

But the saying goes that if you want to make god laugh, tell him your plans.

Therefore it was an unfortunate dose of bad luck when one apartment turned out to be leaky, and needed extensive repairs.

So - how to deal with it, and does it ruin the plans for financial independence?

For the latest podcast, I talked to Helen Eschenbruch.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

