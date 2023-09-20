Cooking the Books podcast: How to get paid in business

Getting that money flowing in is what separates a business from a hobby.

Getting that money flowing in is what separates a business from a hobby.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s all about making sure you get paid. Hosted by Frances Cook.

This episode is brought to you by BNZ.

Getting that money flowing in is what separates a business from a hobby.

But it sometimes can be easier said than done.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Joe Rastrick, head of paytech and emerging payments at BNZ.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.



