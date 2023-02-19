Cooking the Books podcast: How to baby-proof your finances… kind of

Kids are a delight, but also expensive, which puts many people off.

Kids are a delight, but also expensive, which puts many people off.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the costs you should consider before having a baby. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Kids are a delight, a gift… a big old expense.

Adding a new person to the world and your family comes with costs, and it’s a reality that can put people off kids.

It’s a trend around the world.

Japan is the most famous example, with a record-low number of births in 2021. The US population is barely growing anymore. China’s had it first population decline in more than 60 years.

Here in New Zealand? The long-term trend is fewer births.

What could be behind this, I wonder? When it’s so difficult to buy a house, wages don’t keep up with living costs and childcare is so expensive, gosh, what on earth puts people off?

Anyway, having children and raising a family is something many people want. Just because there are certain financial realities doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Cat Emerson from Kernel.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.



