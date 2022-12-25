Christel Maurer from The Money Journey.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how one New Zealander used financial independence to fund a career change. Hosted by Frances Cook.

We often talk about financial independence in terms of its most famous acronym, FIRE, for Financial Independence, Retire Early.

But many people chasing financial independence aren’t actually interested in retirement. They’re instead after the financial security that allows them to make whatever career choice is best for them.

Hopes and dreams are all well and good, but unfortunately, it often takes money to fund them.

Many of us would be interested in starting our own business or going after a career change, but the reality is, it’s hard to make that leap without some financial security behind you.

Today’s guest knows all about that.

Within a year, she went from spending everything she earned to saving 50 per cent of her income.

She then used that to reconsider her career options, start a side hustle, and then dove in to turn that side hustle into her own business.

Here’s how she made it work.

For the latest podcast I talked to Christel Maurer, from The Money Journey.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

