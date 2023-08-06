Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how one woman went from deeply in debt, to being rich enough to buy into a castle in Italy. Hosted by Frances Cook.
Sometimes you need a shock in order to make a change and today’s guest certainly had one of those in the past.
She’d known she wasn’t doing well with money but when she decided to face it head-on and add up how much she owed, she realised with horror that it was $187,000.
Not only did she manage to pay that off, but she’s since gone on to create her own business and become pretty wealthy.
For the latest podcast, I talked to Australian business mentor and author Simone Milasas
