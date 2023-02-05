Cooking the Books podcast: How one NZer hit financial independence, then started giving it away

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money issue. Today, it’s a woman who goes to work so that she can donate her salary. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Being focused on money can sometimes have a bad reputation.

People can decide it means you’re greedy, or self-interested.

Well today’s guest hit financial independence and decided she still wanted to work, but only so that she could give away much of that income, to causes she cares about.

It’s become a way for her to make an impact on the world and give it a nudge in the right direction. Here’s how she did it.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Sarah Woodfield.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.



