Cooking the Books podcast: How insurance will be changed by climate change

After major floods and severe weather around New Zealand, the impacts have been devastating. Photo / Paul Taylor

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how to figure out your insurance priorities, and how insurance will change in the future. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Insurance is meant to protect you against life’s worst moments, the things that can make life hard for not just you, but also your loved ones.

But it’s also a little tricky, because the various policies can be expensive, and you have to personalise your strategy.

After all, the things that pose a risk to your quality of life won’t be the same as for someone else.

There’s also the bigger picture to consider here.

As we move past the immediate response, it’s fair to ask, will this change how we live and manage risk through insurance?

To talk about what you need to know, both now and in the future, on the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

