Cooking the Books podcast: Can you still get a pay rise in 2023?

Workers currently have an unusual amount of power to ask for more, like a pay rise. Photo / NZME

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the strategies to use to improve your chances of getting a raise. Hosted by Frances Cook.

It’s that time of year – the time when many people are getting their performance review.

Which means it’s the perfect time to ask for a pay rise.

Data from Seek shows that the top three reasons New Zealanders look for a new job are to get more money, progress their career, or find better work-life balance.

Your performance review is the place to see whether you could get those things from your current job.

But Seek data also shows that last year, 42 per cent of New Zealanders headed into their performance review unprepared.

That’s a waste of a golden opportunity to make your working day work better for you.

For the latest podcast I talked to Seek career expert Leah Lambert from Relaunch Me.

