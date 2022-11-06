Cooking the Books podcast: A career coach's top tips for earning more

Whether it's a pay rise, new job, or side hustle, there are tactics to improve your odds. Photo / 123RF

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to earn more, whether that's through a pay rise or a side hustle. Hosted by Frances Cook.

One of the biggest investments you'll ever make is into your earning power.

I'm a big believer that you can make changes on almost any income, but of course, it's a lot easier to make progress when you're earning more.

The question, then, can be - do you try to get a pay rise? A promotion? A side hustle? All of the above?

How do you figure out what makes you most valuable, and then lean in to that?

For the latest podcast I talked to Rosie McCarthy, a career coach, CEO and founder of Badass Careers.

