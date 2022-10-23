Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cooed by Baby Bunting: How Kiwi stroller brand Edwards & Co plans to triple sales

Aimee Shaw
By
4 mins to read
The Edwards & Co brand and its fleet of popular strollers was born eight years ago. Photo / Supplied

The Edwards & Co brand and its fleet of popular strollers was born eight years ago. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand stroller brand Edwards & Co hopes to triple its sales over the next year following a supply deal it has signed with Australia's largest baby goods retailer.

Silverdale-based Edwards & Co will over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business