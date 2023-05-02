Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Container Pools leaves 42 customers high and dry, owes $1.5m

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Customer Naomi Reed said she got her pool but not the accessories she paid for. Photo / Supplied

Customer Naomi Reed said she got her pool but not the accessories she paid for. Photo / Supplied

About 42 clients of a failed Auckland swimming pool manufacturer have been left claiming $1.5 million from the business which didn’t deliver what they paid for, according to the first liquidators’ report out today.

Container

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business