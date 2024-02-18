Contact Energy reported a net profit of $153 million for the six months ended December 31.

Contact Energy reported an increase in net profit and said it expects an electricity deal to be finalised with the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter on more generous terms.

It recorded a net profit of $153 million for the six months ended December 31 and operating earnings (Ebitdaf) of $354m.

This includes another write-down in the value of the Ahuroa Gas Storage facility (AGS) onerous contract of $29m within Ebitdaf and $19m within net profit after tax and interest.

Excluding the provision release, underlying net profit was up 70 per cent on the comparable last year to $134m, and Ebitdaf was up 26 per cent to $325m.

A fundamental shift

Chief executive Mike Fuge said it was the strongest result in four years and came amid extreme volatility in the market.

There had been an increase in costs, and wholesale prices had been higher in what appeared to be a fundamental shift. This was due to the need to “firm” intermittent renewable generation and the price being driven by thermal generation costs, particularly gas and wind power not being as cheap as everyone had thought due to higher construction costs.

Negotiations with the smelter’s majority owner Rio Tinto had been constructive and re-enforced Contact’s long-held view that the New Zealand aluminium smelter (NZAS) appears likely to stay.

Contact is expecting a new agreement to be long-term, at a fair price materially above the current pricing, and include demand response to mitigate dry-year risk.

“A new long-term agreement would de-risk investment in new renewable generation, contribute to energy security and help to preserve an important export industry, supporting growth and decarbonisation of the New Zealand economy,” Fuge said.

The six-month result had set up the company for the remainder of the year.

Contact now expects to deliver underlying Ebitdaf of $620m in FY24, and the board declared an interim dividend of 14 cents per share, in line with 1H23.

‘Security of supply’

Remediation works got under way at Contact’s Tauhara geothermal development in November, and the reconstruction of the steam separation plant is nearly complete.

The delayed Tauhara project is expected to come online later this year at an initial design capacity of around 152MW, and another geothermal project, Te Huka Unit 3, is on track to follow in Q4 2024.

Drilling, advanced steamfield design and tendering have progressed to prepare for a final investment decision in 2024 on GeoFuture, the replacement of Contact’s 65-year-old Wairākei geothermal plant. Final investment decisions are also expected in 2024 on a 100MW North Island battery and the Kōwhai Park solar development.

“These investments in new renewable technologies will contribute to security of supply as New Zealand decarbonises,” Fuge said.