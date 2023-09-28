Contact Energy hikes prices by 10pc

Contact says it tries to limit price increases but when components from companies along the supply chain increase, higher energy bills result.

Contact Energy has hiked its pricing, blaming rising costs.

One of the power firm’s Auckland customers forwarded the Herald a Contact update on “changing” pricing.

It detailed the following electricity rises, all kicking in on November 1:

Daily charge increasing from $2.07 to $2.27 cents - a 9.7 per cent rise

Per kilowatt hourly charge increasing from 21.7 to 23.9 cents/kWh to - a 10.1 per cent rise

And on his gas bill:

Daily charge increasing from $1.23 to $1.36 - a 10.6 per cent rise

Per kilowatt hourly charge increasing from 8.2 to 9.0 cents/kWh to - a 9.8 per cent rise

Inflation fell in the second quarter to 6.0 per cent, from 6.7 per cent previously.

Customers have been offered a link to a page to check if they’re on the best plan.

“We are increasing energy prices for customers on our open-term plans,” Contact chief retail officer Matt Bolton told the Herald.

“This means, on average, customers will pay $2.65 more a week for electricity and $1.70 a week more for gas.

“Prices will increase for about half of our retail customers.”

Bolton blamed increases in the the wholesale cost of energy, rising transmission charges, and “inflationary pressure on the services we provide”, we have to reflect this in our pricing to customers.

Contact’s last round of price rises varied by customer, but was around a year ago, Bolton said.

He added, “We’re mindful that Kiwis are doing it tough and any price increase, no matter how small, can be a strain on household budgets. We encourage customers to speak to us as soon as possible if they need support with their energy bill.”

Follows broadband price rise

Last month, the same customer saw the price of his broadband plan with Contact increase by $5 to $80 - a rise of 6.7 per cent.

Contact, like other broadband retailers, was passing on a price rise by wholesaler Chorus (and three smaller UFB operators). Chorus is allowed one regulated price rise per year to its rates, pegged to the CPI.

‘Bundles of confusion’

Last week, Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson, who sits on the Commerce Commission, called deals combining power and broadband “bundles of confusion”.

Gilbertson called on power companies to offer more clarity - including a prominent display of whether electricity or gas were in fact cheaper if bought standalone - and threatened regulation.

Of the big four power retailers - Mercury (587,538 customers, according to Electricity Authority figures), Genesis (533,515), Contact (441,398) and Meridian (365,565) - Mercury and Contact offer power and broadband bundles.

“Contact offers a broadband and energy bundle to provide convenience for customers who want to manage their outgoings in one bill. We aim to ensure that our bundle pricing is competitive to give our customers value for money,” Contact’s Bolton said.

“We will work actively with the Commerce Commission to ensure customers of bundled telco products continue to get the information they need to make the best decisions for them,” Bolton said.

The Electricity Authority encouraged consumers to hunt out the best plan using Consumer’s Powerswitch service, funded by the EA.

However, Powerswitch has copped criticism for not including all plans, power and broadband deals among those excluded.