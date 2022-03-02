RATs vary greatly in price, a Consumer NZ investigation found. Photo / Michael Craig

An investigation by Consumer NZ has found the price of rapid antigen tests varied greatly at different retailers.

Consumer NZ reached out to a number of pharmacies and retailers regarding the pricing of the tests. Prices ranged from $6.50 to $19 per test.

The consumer group said it had received "some concerns about price gouging after exorbitant markups on protective face masks such as the N95", and it expected the prices of RATs to be a topic of concern too with the wide range in pricing.

"If you do find extremely expensive tests for sale, you are entitled to ask a retailer why pricing is so high," said Consumer NZ Head of Content Caitlin Cherry.

"In New Zealand, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment runs Price Watch to keep an eye on prices. The Fair Trading Act also prohibits misleading and deceptive conduct, meaning a business needs to give a reason for a price increase, otherwise it could be breaching the law."

With no set price for RATs, it's up to individual retailers to decide a price, Consumer NZ said.

In Australia, it has recently become illegal for RATs to be sold with more than a 20 per cent markup after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission received more than 1800 reports of price gouging. One of the worst examples of price gouging was a set of two tests costing up to $500, despite wholesale costs ranging between $3.95 and $11.45 a test.

"It's important to remember that RATs are free for anyone with Covid symptoms, or for positive Covid cases, through your local testing station and participating GPs," Cherry said.

"However, if you do want to have a few RATs up your sleeve for peace of mind, ensure you're purchasing them for a price that is fair."

Warehouse Stationery was found to currently offer the lowest price of tests: $31.99 for a pack of five, which works out at $6.40 per test.

Foodstuffs will sell the Orient Gene Rapid Covid-19 Self Test 5-pack ($32.99 per pack), and the Ecotest Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Nasal Pen 2-pack ($19.99 per pack). These are expected to be available next week.

Chemist Warehouse is selling five-packs of RATs for $44.99 on their website, working out at $8.99 per test.

A pharmacy in Lower Hutt is selling the same five-pack, on pre-order, for $74.99. These work out to be $14.99 per test.

Some pharmacists Consumer NZ spoke to said they would not stock RATs, given they were unable to access them at a competitive price or within a fast enough time frame and didn't want to be seen as "ripping the public off".