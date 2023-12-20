By RNZ
A new survey is pointing to improving sentiment among consumers, but shows households are not quite yet ready to open up their wallets.
The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer consumer confidence index rose 1 point in December to 93.1, with pessimists continuing to outweigh optimists.
It painted a similar picture to a Westpac survey earlier this week.
In more bad news for retailers, a net 25 per cent of people felt it was a bad time to buy a major household item, unchanged from the previous month.
Two-year inflation expectations fell from 4.6 per cent to 3.9 per cent, the lowest level in three years, which ANZ said was likely driven by a fall in petrol prices.
“Willingness to spend remains low, as the RBNZ [Reserve Bank] requires in order to bring inflation down, and consumers’ inflation expectations finally took a renewed decent leg lower - even if it is likely largely due to fickle petrol prices,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.
Households appeared to be more positive about their own outlook, with a net 25 per cent expecting to be financially better off in a year’s time, the best result since mid-2021.
However, perceptions about their current financial situation remained low, despite an improvement.
“The wide gap between the current and forward-looking questions in the survey persists. This is typical during and after periods in which the economy is weak, such as 2009-10,” Zollner said.