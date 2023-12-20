A net 25 per cent of people felt it was a bad time to buy a major household item, according to a new survey. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

A new survey is pointing to improving sentiment among consumers, but shows households are not quite yet ready to open up their wallets.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer consumer confidence index rose 1 point in December to 93.1, with pessimists continuing to outweigh optimists.

It painted a similar picture to a Westpac survey earlier this week.

In more bad news for retailers, a net 25 per cent of people felt it was a bad time to buy a major household item, unchanged from the previous month.

Two-year inflation expectations fell from 4.6 per cent to 3.9 per cent, the lowest level in three years, which ANZ said was likely driven by a fall in petrol prices.

“Willingness to spend remains low, as the RBNZ [Reserve Bank] requires in order to bring inflation down, and consumers’ inflation expectations finally took a renewed decent leg lower - even if it is likely largely due to fickle petrol prices,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

Households appeared to be more positive about their own outlook, with a net 25 per cent expecting to be financially better off in a year’s time, the best result since mid-2021.

However, perceptions about their current financial situation remained low, despite an improvement.

“The wide gap between the current and forward-looking questions in the survey persists. This is typical during and after periods in which the economy is weak, such as 2009-10,” Zollner said.