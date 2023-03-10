Construction workers returning to a site in Auckland CBD during late 2021, when Covid restrictions put the skids on many industries. Photo / Michael Craig

Construction boomed in the December quarter but several sectors had a mediocre performance even when compared to the days of the Delta lockdown.

All business sales across 14 major sectors were up by $16 billion in the December quarter from a year earlier.

New data from Stats NZ showed the value of sales in construction was up by 14 per cent or $1b on the December 2021 quarter.

Stats NZ said the business financial data provided sales, purchases, salary and wage information, and operating profit estimates for most market industries.

As well as the year-on-year increase, construction was up 4.3 per cent from the September 2022 quarter.

Wholesale trade also showed a major improvement in the year, up 14 per cent from a year earlier and up 0.5 per cent from the September quarter.

Many sectors were hamstrung in late 2021 when social distancing and lockdown requirements were in place across Auckland.

The transport, postal, and warehousing businesses surveyed were up 28 per cent year-on-year but down 5.3 per cent in the quarter.

Mining, wholesale trade and the professional, scientific, technical, administrative, and support service sectors were all up significantly from a year earlier.

But one of the biggest laggards in year-on-year stats was the rental, hiring, and real estate sector, down 4.5 per cent.

That sector was also down 2.7 per cent from the September 2022 quarter.

Forestry and fishing was down 3.3 per cent over the year, and down 1.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Manufacturing, healthcare and electricity, gas, water, and waste services were all relatively flat year-on-year, up between 2 to 3 per cent.

Mining and the transport, postal, and warehousing sectors were down 1.8 per cent from a year before but up 5.3 per cent in the quarter.

Business employment data was also released today.

Total actual filled jobs in the December 2022 quarter were 2.23 million. That was up 0.3 per cent from the September quarter, for total seasonally-adjusted filled jobs.

Total actual gross earnings were up 9.1 per cent or $12.9b from the December 2021 quarter.

Meanwhile, manufacturing activity grew for the second month in a row, according to the BNZ and BusinessNZ performance of the manufacturing index.

The business, employment and manufacturing data was released a day after retail card spending results.

The retail data released yesterday suggested higher interest rates were not deterring Kiwis from getting their cards out and shopping in February.

Retail card spending remained steady at $6.6 billion in February 2023 compared with January 2023,

Where there were some signs of lower spending, that was likely related to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, ASB senior economist Mark Smith told the Herald.