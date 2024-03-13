Conflict of interest claim for WorkSafe official

The safety regulator says it will review the technical specialist's files after BusinessDesk inquiries.. Photo / RNZ

The safety regulator says it will review the technical specialist's files after BusinessDesk inquiries.. Photo / RNZ

WorkSafe says it is managing a perceived conflict of interest with one of its Wellington-based staff accused of using her position to further the interests of her husband’s business.

Demolition and asbestos disposal specialist firms have taken issue with Marta Roberts, the workplace safety regulator’s technical specialist in construction and asbestos.

The safety regulator said it will review her files after BusinessDesk’s inquiries.

West Auckland-based Yakka Demolition believes Roberts has “overstepped her bounds” in issuing prohibitions and then suspending Yakka’s ability to work with asbestos for 12 months.

Marta Roberts’ husband, Richard Roberts, has been general manager for rival company McMahon Services since 2020.

Read the full story at BusinessDesk.