Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Confidence grows that Federal Reserve can deliver a soft landing for US economy

Financial Times
By Kate Duguid and Harriet Clarfelt
5 mins to read
The US consumer has remained strong, supporting the economic recovery. Photo / Getty Images

The US consumer has remained strong, supporting the economic recovery. Photo / Getty Images

Economists and analysts are increasingly hopeful that the Federal Reserve can avoid pushing the US into a recession, as inflation slows and strong growth persists despite 11 interest rate increases.

The Fed this week

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business