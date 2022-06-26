Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Competition for NZ carbon? redwood vs pinus radiata

5 minutes to read
Redwood sleepers can be dressed in a home workshop and be used to make furniture. Video / Grant Bradley

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Pinus radiata has been the go-to species for New Zealand's vast plantation forest estate for well over 100 years, but another Californian import - coastal redwood - is gaining ground.

The species, also known as

