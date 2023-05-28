Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Company results: Property developer Asset Plus and aged care firm Radius hit by falling valuations

Duncan Bridgeman
By
4 mins to read
6 Munroe Lane, Albany. Photo / Asset Plus

6 Munroe Lane, Albany. Photo / Asset Plus

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs have hit the bottom-line results of property developer Asset Plus and aged care firm Radius Residential Care, both exposed to the property cycle.

Asset Plus considers new strategy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business