Wheat exporter AWB slides

Shares of AWB slid 11Ac to A$5.10 yesterday on concern the company may lose its right to be Australia's sole wheat exporter after an inquiry heard executives knew kickbacks were being paid to Saddam Hussein's regime.



Prime Minister John Howard said on Friday the Government may review AWB's monopoly rights.



Shares of the Melbourne-based company have plunged about 20 per cent since the inquiry began a week ago.