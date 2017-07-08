The $3m cost includes production, music and actors for the videos, which includes all fees, creative costs, costs for the actual shoot (like activities and transport) and the delivery of content on multiple formats.

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve, Paihia Farmers Market, Hobbiton, Rotorua's Polynesian Spa, Abel Tasman National Park, Franz Josef Glacier, Haast Blue Pools, Bowen Falls and Kepler Track feature in the main video.

England-Hall said the campaign was a continuation of a strategy to get tourists more widely dispersed that was already showing results after being introduced two years ago. During the last summer, spending in the regions was increasing at a higher rate than in the main centres and this was pronounced during spring and autumn.

A record 3.6 million people visited New Zealand during the past 12 months.

''The first goal is to make sure they come in the first place - this showcases the regions,'' he said.

"The first part is the dream content - the sweeping, cinematic style advert that is designed to find people who already dream about a New Zealand holiday. We know this will grab their attention and really build that desire to travel here.''



Once the ''dreamers'' had been found they would re-target them with different content designed to get them planning a holiday and finally, booking it with one of our supporting industry partners, including Facebook and Google, WeChat and Qyer.

New content would be released in a few weeks to support consumers in planning and booking their holiday. The content provides more specific information on travel routes, places to see, things to do - and some of the Kiwi hospitality to be experienced along the way.

England-Hall said the campaign was not likely to result in an unsustainable flood of tourists into the regions where infrastructure such as car parking and toilets was under pressure.

New Zealand was competing in a highly-competitive global market for visitors and there were more funds being allocated to building infrastructure.