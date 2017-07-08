Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

Watch: Tourism New Zealand's new $3 million campaign to get visitors off the beaten track

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
YouTube / 100% Pure New Zealand

Tourism New Zealand has launched a new global campaign to entice visitors to the regions and to come here at off-peak times of the year.

The new $3 million digital campaign was two years in the making and will be pushed in key markets around the world.

The push into the regions during shoulder seasons is aimed not only at boosting economies off the beaten track but also taking pressure off stretched accommodation in main entry points such as Auckland at peak times.

The main feature video, still photography, four supporting films are under the government agency's global 100% Pure New Zealand campaign and is called ''where one journey leads to another''.

Chief executive Stephen England-Hall said the new campaign would launch this week and run for the next two years using digital marketing to find and convert people "dreaming" about a New Zealand holiday, into booking one.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The $3m cost includes production, music and actors for the videos, which includes all fees, creative costs, costs for the actual shoot (like activities and transport) and the delivery of content on multiple formats.

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve, Paihia Farmers Market, Hobbiton, Rotorua's Polynesian Spa, Abel Tasman National Park, Franz Josef Glacier, Haast Blue Pools, Bowen Falls and Kepler Track feature in the main video.

England-Hall said the campaign was a continuation of a strategy to get tourists more widely dispersed that was already showing results after being introduced two years ago. During the last summer, spending in the regions was increasing at a higher rate than in the main centres and this was pronounced during spring and autumn.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A record 3.6 million people visited New Zealand during the past 12 months.

''The first goal is to make sure they come in the first place - this showcases the regions,'' he said.

"The first part is the dream content - the sweeping, cinematic style advert that is designed to find people who already dream about a New Zealand holiday. We know this will grab their attention and really build that desire to travel here.''

Once the ''dreamers'' had been found they would re-target them with different content designed to get them planning a holiday and finally, booking it with one of our supporting industry partners, including Facebook and Google, WeChat and Qyer.

New content would be released in a few weeks to support consumers in planning and booking their holiday. The content provides more specific information on travel routes, places to see, things to do - and some of the Kiwi hospitality to be experienced along the way.

England-Hall said the campaign was not likely to result in an unsustainable flood of tourists into the regions where infrastructure such as car parking and toilets was under pressure.

New Zealand was competing in a highly-competitive global market for visitors and there were more funds being allocated to building infrastructure.

Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism