Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism
Updated

Tourism: Overseas visitor numbers up in April but still lagging behind pre-Covid levels

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Christopher Luxon and Louise Upston make tourism announcement

International tourism numbers were up in April compared to a year earlier, but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Stats NZ today said 267,300 overseas visitors arrived in the country in April.

An additional 33,800 arrived from Australia, which Stats NZ attributed to the timing of Easter and school holidays.

But visitor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism