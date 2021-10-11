The Ngati Hine Health Trust in Northland will receive four campervans from Tourism Holdings on Tuesday to provide access to those harder-to-reach communities.
Northland has a dispersed population, poor roading and long travel times for some to reach health services, which could deter people from getting vaccinated.
Matt Harvey, chief operations officer of Tourism Holdings, said that the company had been working with a number of health providers since the beginning of Covid, initially using their vehicles for isolation units. But lately, the company had been offering their help to support the vaccine rollout in the regions.
Vaccination rates across Aotearoa New Zealand are rocketing toward our 90 per cent target with over 80 per cent having had their first jab and well over half fully covered.