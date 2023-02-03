Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

‘This is food not Louis Vuitton handbags’: Fonterra COO Fraser Whineray

Madison Reidy
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Fonterra COO Fraser Whineray. Photo / NZ Herald.

Fonterra COO Fraser Whineray. Photo / NZ Herald.

The business-attentive will know about Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran’s horror first days in the role as Covid-19 caused the airline to ground flights out of China, but he wasn’t the only executive thrown into a baptism of fire.

Fraser Whineray was called in to Fonterra earlier than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies