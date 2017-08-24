Spark customers hit by data problems

People on the Spark mobile network have had problems with data today. Photo / 123RF

Mobile data issues have hit Spark customers today across New Zealand.

A spokeswoman for Spark said the problems began around 11am and an hour later were resolving.

"It may take a few minutes for some people, but it will come right," she said.

The spokeswoman said the problem was isolated to data and texting and calls were not disrupted, but some Spark customers reported being unable to make calls.

Not all customers were affected by the issues that began with too many customers "re-authenticating" to the Spark network at one time.