The final cell site built under a nationwide project to connect rural areas of New Zealand to broadband has been completed today in Northland.
The Waipu cell site, the final built in the Rural Broadband Initiative, has been switched on.
The initiative began in 2011 as a partnership between the Government, Chorus and Vodafone and 154 new cell sites have been built in rural areas.
Communications Minister Amy Adams was in Waipu today to mark the completion of the build, along with Vodafone chief executive Russell Stanners.
Stanners said connectivity and access to high-speed broadband has become essential for Kiwis living and working in rural areas.