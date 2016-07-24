Injured farmer unable to call for help

Sam Welch, pictured at a shearing competition in 2007, damaged his hand on his farm and was unable to contact emergency services for help. Photo / File

About 40 households in a remote area of Waikato have been without access to a reliable phone line for weeks.

The problem meant a local farmer couldn't get through to an ambulance after slicing through two tendons in his hand.

The Waikaretu Valley community, between Port Waikato and Raglan, 50km north-west of Hamilton, is without access to emergency services.

Waikato Mayor Allan Sanson said while people in major centres enjoy their smart phones - this community is stuck in the dark ages, without basic necessities.

He said the sparsely populated area's residents deserve some certainty around the quality of service they receive.