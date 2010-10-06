Talley's takes charge

Photo / Amos Chapple

Talley's has acquired more than 90 per cent of NZX-listed meat producer Affco, making it the dominant owner.



The South Island-based food producer yesterday gave notice its acceptances had reached 90.474 per cent of Affco shares on issue.



Clearing the 90 per cent threshold means Talley's can compulsorily acquire the rest of the company and de-list it from the stock exchange.