Synlait Milk’s first half profit slumps 83pc on reduced demand

Synlait is still recovering from a 2021 earnings slump. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk said its first half net profit fell by 83 per cent to $4.8 million, driven by reduced forecast demand for infant formula including from its biggest customer, a2 Milk.

Revenue fell 3 per cent to $769.8m and net debt jumped by 32 per cent to $518.6m in the six months to January 31.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) were down 25 per cent at $51.5m.

“Advanced nutrition forecast demand and production has been reduced or delayed following forecast changes by Synlait’s largest customer during the first half and more recently by other customers,” Synlait said.

“Operational stability and cost challenges are evident across Synlait, including a reduction in milk processed, raw material supply challenges, carbon dioxide shortages, an extremely tight labour market, extreme weather events, and high inflationary costs pressures,” it said.