Sanford took a sales hit over the third quarter due to Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

Seafood company Sanford said Covid-19 dragged its third quarter sales down by 15 per cent. Volatility in global markets as a result of the pandemic was an ongoing challenge for the significant foodservice component of Sanford's business, but the company said it was making progress on the strategic changes needed to meet the new market conditions.

Chief executive Volker Kuntzsch says lockdowns around the world have had an "inevitable" effect.

"In many of our major markets, seafood is typically consumed out-of-home and the lockdowns unavoidably impact on restaurants, hotels and any eating occasions where there is a need for social distancing," he said.

The company had seen the impact in its fisheries portfolio, where commodities like squid suffered from price and volume reductions.