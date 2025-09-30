Advertisement
Food rescue app Too Good To Go expands into New Zealand market

Danish-born social impact company Too Good To Go has announced its expansion into Aotearoa, starting in Auckland in October.

Danish social impact company Too Good To Go is expanding into New Zealand offering a marketplace for surplus food.

Born from the frustration of perfectly good food going to waste, the marketplace allows consumers to purchase surplus food from a variety of local stores, cafes and restaurants through “surprise bags”,

