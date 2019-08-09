All children's toys have a product safety standard they must meet to ensure they are safe enough for children aged up to 3.
The tests are designed to simulate a child playing with a toy, to assess the products' compliance with the standard. Potential choking hazards and breakable objects or parts are of the most concern.
"We have a small tube that enables us to test if something will fall through the throat of an under-3 years, that helps identify choking hazards," Horrocks said.
"There's also the breakability; a toy might be bigger than [choking size] but come apart very easily."
In July 2017, 123 Mart was found guilty in the Auckland District Court on 17 charges under the Fair Trading Act for supplying unsafe toys. It was given the largest penalty of all 16 Commission prosecutions, a fine of $337,000.
Last month, toy importer and wholesaler First Mart was fined $45,000 for supplying unsafe Peppa Pig toys.
It pleaded guilty to one charge under the Fair Trading Act after testing found small parts in the toys became separated, representing a choking hazard for young children.
Consumer NZ adviser Maggie Edwards said it was pleasing to see the commission take prosecution around children's safety seriously.
"It was pretty lightly regulated and there weren't many prosecutions … they're being a lot more active in that whole consumer space, which is great," she said.
"There are high rates of preventable injuries in New Zealand and the whole thing about safety is to reduce the severity of those."